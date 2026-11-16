Chennai police register ninth Pocso case against granite baron Veeramani

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has registered a ninth Pocso Act case against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani following a fresh complaint by another minor alleging sexual assault. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Friday.

In a related development, Perumal alias Bala, who was the 10th person to be arrested in connection with the cases registered against Veeramani, was remanded in custody late on Saturday. Bala used to work as a driver under Veeramani and was allegedly involved in facilitating the movement of minor girls. He has been lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

On Saturday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the GCP also conducted a search at Veeramani’s residence in Royapettah in the presence of the Mylapore tahsildar and an executive magistrate, based on a survivor’s statement before the court that there was a body of a minor girl buried at the house. The police brought in an excavator and dug up a spot where a swimming pool was located on the premises. After a search of nearly six hours, the police could not find anything.

So far, nine cases have been registered against Veeramani based on complaints involving 13 minor girls. Ten people, including Veeramani and his associates, have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. A charge sheet was filed in one of the nine cases on November 11, and the trial is set to commence.

10 arrested so far

Ten people, including Veeramani and his associates, have been arrested so far and remanded in judicial custody. A charge sheet was filed in one of the nine cases on November 11, and the trial is set to commence soon