Cyclone Akvan to bring heavy rain to north TN, Puducherry and Karaikal on Nov 18, 19

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19, as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, Akvan, by November 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Strong winds and rough sea conditions are also expected along the northern coastal districts, including Chennai.

The system, which lay over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning, is expected to intensify into a deep depression on November 16, a cyclonic storm on November 17 and a very severe cyclonic storm on November 18. It is likely to move towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in north TN, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 18 and 19.

Squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely along and off the North TN and Puducherry coasts until November 18. The IMD has advised fishermen to return to the coast and refrain from venturing into the southwest Bay of Bengal until November 19.

The system’s eventual track and landfall location will determine the extent of rainfall in TN, particularly Chennai and its neighbouring districts.