Dalit beneficiaries priced out of TN’s affordable homes due to spike in costs

"My husband works as a daily wager at the Gandhi vegetable market. There are days when he does not get work. How can we afford Rs 5.3 lakh? Now that they are saying it will be Rs 6.8 lakh," said a 43-year-old resident of Sathya Nagar. She said she had expressed her unwillingness to take the house when officials informed her of the beneficiary contribution last year.

Another SC beneficiary said existing debts and self-help group (SHG) loans could also affect their eligibility for housing loans.

"I have an outstanding loan of Rs 3 lakh. Whenever there is no work at the market, we are forced to borrow money. Even arranging the initial amount is impossible for us. Instead, the government could provide us free patta and help us with subsidies to build a house," the resident said.

Beyond the financial burden, beneficiaries have questioned the suitability of the location, alleging that placing the housing project on the outskirts would effectively segregate the SC community from the town. They questioned why housing for economically weaker sections had been developed in such a remote location.

The proximity to mountains and agricultural fields has also left residents concerned about snakes and other reptiles. Access to groceries, hospitals and other essential services remains difficult, particularly for women returning from work after dark.

Residents also pointed out that they have to cross a subway beneath the railway tracks to reach the tenements. During rains, they said, waterlogging in the subway becomes severe enough to submerge a car.

"This project began during the DMK regime, with former Minister and sitting MLA R Sakkarapani directly involved and assuring us safe housing. I am also a DMK functionary. But one question continues to bother me. Why did they choose this forest-like location to build houses for us?" asked a resident of Thumbichampatti in Ottanchatram municipality.

The TNUHDB will provide roads and streetlights within the project premises and along a 700-metre stretch of the approach road. Officials also said the area was witnessing development following the establishment of a girivalam path near Kuzhanthai Vellapar Malai, one of the two mountains adjoining the site. However, beneficiaries remain sceptical about the location's suitability.