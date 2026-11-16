Dalit beneficiaries priced out of TN’s affordable homes due to spike in costs

DINDIGUL/CHENNAI: Poor site selection for two housing projects in Dindigul district has driven up infrastructure costs by several crores of rupees, pushing beneficiary contributions beyond the reach of many intended occupants, most of whom belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), which is implementing the projects under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) scheme, has acknowledged that the locations were poorly chosen, resulting in additional expenditure on basic amenities.
At Ottanchatram's Acharya Vinoba Bhave Nagar, the beneficiary contribution, initially fixed at Rs 5.3 lakh per house, could rise to Rs 6.8 lakh if an additional expenditure of Rs 7.14 crore on drinking water supply is included in the project cost. At Anna Nagar in Keeranur, the contribution has already increased from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4.7 lakh owing to the additional cost of developing basic infrastructure.
The escalating costs have left several intended beneficiaries questioning the need for the projects at these locations, with many saying they would rather receive land pattas and financial assistance to build individual houses than take on loans to purchase apartments in isolated locations.
TNIE visited the Ottanchatram project, which is 90% complete. Located more than a kilometre from the Dindigul-Palani Road, the site is tucked between two mountains and surrounded by agricultural fields, away from the town. Basic facilities, including drinking water, an approach road, stormwater drains and sewer lines, had to be developed from scratch.
The Acharya Vinoba Bhave Nagar project comprises 480 tenements spread across 12 blocks, each with a ground floor and three upper floors. Construction began in January 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 57 crore. The project estimate was subsequently revised and approved at Rs 66.23 crore, including an additional Rs 10 crore for infrastructure and development works.
This does not include another Rs 7.14 crore that could be added to the project cost to provide a drinking water connection through the Cauvery Combined Water Supply Scheme. The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board is expected to provide the connection, as the four borewells within the project premises may run dry during summer.
With no underground sump nearby, TWAD had to construct one and extend the connection by bypassing railway tracks, adding to the expenditure.
"We have requested the TWAD Board to bear the expenditure. But if it does not, the cost could be added to the project, potentially pushing the beneficiary contribution to Rs 6.8 lakh per house," a TNUHDB official said.
While the centre contributes Rs 1.5 lakh and the state government Rs 7 lakh per house, any additional expenditure is generally passed on to the beneficiaries.
For families dependent on uncertain daily-wage employment, even the existing contribution of Rs 5.3 lakh is unaffordable. Several beneficiaries said they had been asked to make an upfront payment of Rs 1 lakh, with loans to be facilitated for the remaining amount.
"My husband works as a daily wager at the Gandhi vegetable market. There are days when he does not get work. How can we afford Rs 5.3 lakh? Now that they are saying it will be Rs 6.8 lakh," said a 43-year-old resident of Sathya Nagar. She said she had expressed her unwillingness to take the house when officials informed her of the beneficiary contribution last year.
Another SC beneficiary said existing debts and self-help group (SHG) loans could also affect their eligibility for housing loans.
"I have an outstanding loan of Rs 3 lakh. Whenever there is no work at the market, we are forced to borrow money. Even arranging the initial amount is impossible for us. Instead, the government could provide us free patta and help us with subsidies to build a house," the resident said.
Beyond the financial burden, beneficiaries have questioned the suitability of the location, alleging that placing the housing project on the outskirts would effectively segregate the SC community from the town. They questioned why housing for economically weaker sections had been developed in such a remote location.
The proximity to mountains and agricultural fields has also left residents concerned about snakes and other reptiles. Access to groceries, hospitals and other essential services remains difficult, particularly for women returning from work after dark.
Residents also pointed out that they have to cross a subway beneath the railway tracks to reach the tenements. During rains, they said, waterlogging in the subway becomes severe enough to submerge a car.
"This project began during the DMK regime, with former Minister and sitting MLA R Sakkarapani directly involved and assuring us safe housing. I am also a DMK functionary. But one question continues to bother me. Why did they choose this forest-like location to build houses for us?" asked a resident of Thumbichampatti in Ottanchatram municipality.
The TNUHDB will provide roads and streetlights within the project premises and along a 700-metre stretch of the approach road. Officials also said the area was witnessing development following the establishment of a girivalam path near Kuzhanthai Vellapar Malai, one of the two mountains adjoining the site. However, beneficiaries remain sceptical about the location's suitability.
Ottanchatram municipal chairman K Thirumalaisamy said the project was exclusively intended for SC (Dalit) beneficiaries. "We have held two meetings with beneficiaries and plan another after Diwali to discuss the beneficiary contribution," he said.
A similar situation prevails at Anna Nagar in Keeranur town panchayat, where 432 tenements have been constructed across nine blocks at a cost of Rs 57.4 crore, which was launched in March 2025. Initially estimated at Rs 47.52 crore, the project required nearly Rs 10 crore in additional expenditure on infrastructure, including stormwater drains, approach roads, a park and streetlights. Consequently, the beneficiary contribution increased from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4.7 lakh.
The site, too, is surrounded by agricultural fields and remains largely isolated, with streetlights available only within the project premises. The TNUHDB has also sought a drinking water connection from TWAD, but the nearest underground sump is 4 km away. The connection could entail an additional expenditure of Rs 1.3 crore, which the board has requested TWAD to bear.
The identified beneficiaries include nearly 60 families living along the Kulakarai waterbody, many of whom belong to the fishing community, besides residents of Umar Farook Street and Durgaiamman Koil Street.
Fishing families said relocating three to four kilometres away would affect their livelihoods, as they leave for work as early as 3 am or 4 am and have to travel through poorly lit agricultural stretches. Those involved in catering and mass cooking also expressed concerns over inadequate storage space in the tenements.
Several beneficiaries said they had sought land pattas and financial assistance to construct individual houses instead of being allotted apartments.
"Why should we move there by paying Rs 4.7 lakh? This is not a city but a town panchayat. We could buy one cent of land for Rs 1.5 lakh and build a house with another Rs 2 lakh. We never asked for apartments," said Fathima M (45) of Kulakarai.
Baridha Kulam (52) recalled that their houses were gutted in a fire in 2008 and that they had since been assured free houses by their MLA, a promise that remains unfulfilled.
"We never asked for tenements. We only wanted patta and assistance to build our own houses," she said.
Residents also cited the condition of individual government houses constructed in 2009 for the SC community on Durgaiamman Koil Street. Concrete has begun falling from the structures, injuring occupants, they said. The residents were asked to pay Rs 60,000 over 15 years for the houses, but the buildings have started deteriorating even before the loans are fully repaid.
"Durgaiamman Koil Street residents were given free pattas for the land on which their houses were built. Even if those houses collapse, they still own the land. But in these tenements, if the building deteriorates after we finish repaying the loan, we will be left with nothing to call our own," they said.
TNUHDB officials said several of the original beneficiaries were unwilling to occupy the Keeranur tenements, prompting the board to identify 10 families from nearby Palani areas.
The officials maintained that the beneficiary contribution was mandatory and could not be waived. They pointed out that the beneficiary's share for a housing unit at Manali Phase II in Chennai stood at Rs 10.45 lakh in 2024-25. This could make Ottanchatram the second-highest beneficiary contribution for a housing project in the State so far, exceeding those at Perumbakkam and Tiruvallur.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior TNUHDB official said, "During the previous regime, a former minister had allegedly assured the residents of free housing. Due to this, many of them are now hesitant to pay the beneficiary contribution. We are also figuring out how to convince and assist them."
Sakkarapani told TNIE that three locations had initially been identified for the housing project. "Since one location near Gandhi Nagar in the town is under a court case, the other two locations were selected. Since the beneficiary contribution is increasing, we began identifying sanitary workers as beneficiaries who would get free housing without paying any amount, as the cost would be borne by the Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board at both sites, especially in Ottanchatram. Similarly, construction workers are being provided housing here through coordination with the Unorganised Workers Welfare Board," he said.
TNUHDB chairman Ku Pa Krishnan acknowledged that the site selection during the previous regime had been a mistake, resulting in huge expenditure on infrastructure development. He said the board would provide as many amenities as possible to make the locations habitable.
The board would also review site selection for housing projects across the state, particularly those where poor choices had resulted in higher infrastructure costs and, consequently, increased financial burdens on beneficiaries, he added.
Rs 19 cr jump in project cost
The cost of the Acharya Vinoba Bhave Nagar project in Dindigul, which has 480 tenements and commenced in Jan 2025, has gone up from Rs 57 crore to Rs 66.23 crore, while the cost of 432 tenements at the Anna Nagar project in the district, launched in Mar 2025, rose from Rs 47.52 crore to Rs 57.4 crore