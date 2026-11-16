Gudiyam Vavaal Cave in Tiruvallur shows signs of human touch

CHENNAI: Several significant archaeological findings — including a tunnel-like cave that appears to have been deliberately cut and shaped by humans — were recently discovered at the Gudiyam Caves in Tiruvallur district, which is known for its prehistoric natural rock formations.

Dr P Kumaraguru, former Director of the Geological Survey of India, and B Gowtham, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Geology at Government Arts College, Coimbatore, opined that the cave differs from natural formations. Dr P Kumaraguru said the Gudiyam Caves were natural formations, with archaeological evidence indicating human activity dating back to the Stone Age.

The findings emerged from an ongoing archaeological documentation project undertaken by Yaakkai Charitable Trust in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. The team has also documented stone tools, rock cupules, inscriptions and other historical remains.

The tunnel-like structure, locally known as Vavaal Cave (Bat Cave), is 11.87 metres long, with an entrance measuring 3.22 metres in height and 2.22 metres in width. Its planned and refined form, levelled interior and absence of rough surfaces, mineral deposits and rock-fall features normally found in natural caves suggest that it was deliberately cut and shaped, said Kumaravel Ramasamy, secretary of Yaakkai Trust and one of the researchers.

“While the Gudiyam Caves are naturally formed, the newly identified Vavaal Cave shows signs of human intervention. The rock paintings documented in the region are also similar to those found at other prehistoric sites in Tamil Nadu,” Dr Kumaraguru said.