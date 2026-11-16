Leopard-chase reel in MTR forest lands Minister Vanni Arasu in trouble

NILGIRIS: Social Justice Minister R Vanni Arasu is under fire after posting an Instagram reel on Saturday that shows him enter a forest area inside the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). The video has triggered an uproar among wildlife activists, who have alleged that his act disturbed wild animals.

The minister was in Mudumalai on October 10 to inspect tribal residential schools and distribute welfare assistance to people, including tribals.

The minister, dressed in black and wearing sunglasses, was seen deliberately sitting on the bonnet of an MTR jeep to film a reel and chasing a black leopard along with a few others who were filming the incident. The minister, who is also the deputy general secretary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), was accompanied by anti-poaching watchers, forest range officers and a senior forest official of the MTR.

The video showed the minister apparently chasing the black leopard soon after spotting the big cat. The animal subsequently disappeared behind bushes due to the presence of humans. His actions have raised questions about whether he was aware of wild animal behaviour and the need to maintain a safe distance from them.

Though he received applause and appreciation from party supporters in the comments on his Instagram post, the video, which surfaced on Sunday evening, soon invited criticism from wildlife activists, who questioned the minister’s conduct and the filming of such a video inside the tiger reserve.

“I was shocked after seeing the video. The minister should set an example for others in protecting forests. However, without understanding the animal’s behaviour, he was seen chasing the big cat. In the same video, a wild elephant appeared frightened when he was inside a vehicle during a safari at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR).

Even forest department staff were unable to convey the animal’s behaviour to him, as he is a minister. If a common man stops even for a minute near a forest road, the Forest Department imposes a fine. What action can be taken against a minister who entered the forest in a vehicle specifically to film a reel?” questioned a Nilgiris-based wildlife activist.