Minister A Rajmohan heads for Delhi, says it’s not linked to Governor’s visit

CHENNAI: School Education Minister A Rajmohan left for New Delhi on Sunday to attend various official engagements related to education, Tamil development, and information and publicity departments.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, he said Tamil Nadu Day was being celebrated on a grand scale in New Delhi, where a pavilion had been set up as part of the event.

He added that he would also participate in consultations and meetings on various issues related to the education department. He denied any links between his Delhi visit and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah a few days ago.

It may be noted that TN has been facing a delay in release of Samagra Shiksha funds for over two years, with the centre linking the release of its share to the signing of an MoU for PM SHRI schools and the implementation of the National Education Policy.

In October, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay urged PM Narendra Modi to ensure the unconditional release of Rs 5,110 crore in central funds pending under the Samagra Shiksha scheme during the PM’s visit to the state.