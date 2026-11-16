Off the cuff: Murasoli’s coverage of Nainar’s criticism sparks buzz over possible DMK-BJP rapprochement

A political sequel?
For over two decades, the DMK and BJP have rarely missed an opportunity to take a swipe at each other, with the former particularly vocal against the saffron party in recent years. So, when DMK mouthpiece Murasoli gave prominent coverage to BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran’s criticism of the TVK government, it set off speculation about whether a political sequel to the DMK-BJP partnership of the late 1990s was in the making. Nainar, however, was sceptical of why the media was making such a fuss over his remarks finding space in Murasoli. There were, he felt, bigger issues to worry about. Still, with the DMK now in the opposition, could old equations be making a comeback?
Subashini Vijayakumar
Mission TV-possible
Children’s Day celebrations are usually about making children feel special. But one petitioner saw an opportunity to upgrade his living room. He cornered Minister Marie Wilson, asking for a television set so he could watch his programmes. The minister suggested that a mobile phone would do the job and reminded him that the gifts were meant for children. The man promptly asked for a mobile phone instead. Eventually, the minister asked a party worker to arrange a television set, relenting to the demands of the persistent petitioner.
The date is classified!
HR and CE Minister and TVK’s Tiruchy district in-charge S Ramesh seems to have found a way to attend public functions without letting politics gatecrash the occasion. On Friday, while distributing cakes to schoolchildren for Children’s Day, he had a simple instruction for reporters: questions should stick to the school event. Ahead of Deepavali, he had adopted the same approach at a feast for farmers. Political and departmental questions, he insists, can be taken up separately. The only hitch is that the promised separate interaction has yet to find a date. As of now, reporters may have to settle for the familiar announcement, “Thethi pinnar arivikkappadum” (The date will be announced later).
Vivanesh Parthiban
A match made in politics
The wedding was meant to be about two people tying the knot. But a conversation between SP Velumani and KA Sengottaiyan ensured that politics had its own share of attention. Former minister and AIADMK MLA SP Velumani met TVK senior leader and Minister KA Sengottaiyan at a marriage function in Pollachi on Saturday. Velumani, who backed the TVK government during its first floor test in May 2026, is back in the spotlight amid speculation over another possible floor test and alleged attempts to lure MLAs. The meeting has set social media buzzing, but the parties seem to be playing their cards close to their chests.
R Kirubakaran