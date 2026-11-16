Off the cuff: Murasoli’s coverage of Nainar’s criticism sparks buzz over possible DMK-BJP rapprochement

A political sequel?

For over two decades, the DMK and BJP have rarely missed an opportunity to take a swipe at each other, with the former particularly vocal against the saffron party in recent years. So, when DMK mouthpiece Murasoli gave prominent coverage to BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran’s criticism of the TVK government, it set off speculation about whether a political sequel to the DMK-BJP partnership of the late 1990s was in the making. Nainar, however, was sceptical of why the media was making such a fuss over his remarks finding space in Murasoli. There were, he felt, bigger issues to worry about. Still, with the DMK now in the opposition, could old equations be making a comeback?

Subashini Vijayakumar