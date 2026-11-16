Orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu on November 18-19 as cyclone approaches Andhra coast

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts for November 18 and 19, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The three districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places on both days. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts.

The Met office said the deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on Monday evening. It is expected to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay by Tuesday evening.

The system is then likely to intensify further and move west-northwestwards, crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Tuni by noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm. The system is expected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, at the time of landfall.

As of 8.30 am on Monday, the deep depression was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. It was located about 700 km east-southeast of Chennai, 630 km east-northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka and 800 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Coastal Tamil Nadu is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall until the showers intensify on November 18 and 19. The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall at a few places across the remaining north coastal Tamil Nadu and Western Ghats districts, Puducherry and Karaikal, with isolated light rainfall over the rest of the State.

On November 20, moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu. Rainfall is expected to decrease from November 21. On Monday, maximum temperatures fell by 2-4 degrees Celsius at a few places across Tamil Nadu.

The IMD said maximum temperatures in Chennai are likely to remain around 30-31 degrees Celsius on November 16 and 17, with minimum temperatures of 24-25 degrees Celsius.