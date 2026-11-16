Police antecedent checks for sports coaches must before hiring: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at preventing sexual harassment of young athletes, Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, who is also the general secretary of Tamil Nadu Olympic Association (TNOA), announced that identity cards and background verification would be made mandatory for all sports coaches across the state within three months.

Speaking at an event organised by TNOA, Aadhav said the absence of proper regulation at the grassroots level had contributed to an increase in cases registered under Pocso Act in the sports sector.

Under the proposed system, district and state sports associations will be required to conduct examinations and police verification before issuing identity cards to coaches.

Details and photographs of authorised coaches will be uploaded on the websites of the respective association, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and TNOA, enabling parents to verify their credentials.

Aadhav, who also heads the Basketball Federation of India, said the grading system followed in basketball, which classifies coaches into C, B, A and A-plus categories, should be extended to other sports. Unverified coaches would not be allowed to train children in schools or grounds.

He also assured that flight tickets would be arranged directly for athletes representing Tamil Nadu in major tournaments, irrespective of the contingent size.