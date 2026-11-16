Pykara lake cleared of fuel stocks following Madras HC order

NILGIRIS: Officials of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), which operates boats for tourists, have cleared the stock of petrol and oil at Pykara Lake as part of complying with the Madras High Court order. Following the direction issued by the division bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and G K Muthukumar, the closing time of the lake has also been advanced by an hour, from 5 pm to 4 pm. The lake opens to tourists at 10 am all day.
"We have already stopped operating mechanised (petrol) boats as per the court order and are operating five low-powered electric (outboard motor) boats (three eight seats and two 10 seats). However, we had stocked more than 400 litres of petrol along with oil in barrels.
The room where the stocks were kept is now empty. As per the court's direction issued on October 30 to remove the fuel stocks within two weeks, we have cleared the stocks along with engines and engine spare parts," said a TTDC official in charge of the district.
"We are planning to procure rowboats and pedal boats, as they are environmentally friendly and suitable for the lake. The court has suggested that boats without motors be operated. Henceforth, we will obtain the court's approval before purchasing any boats," the official added.
According to TTDC sources, between 300 and 350 tourists visit the lake on weekdays, while the number goes up to 1,500 during weekends. Despite waiting for more than 40 minutes to board the low-powered electric boats, tourists continue to queue up for boat rides and enjoying their leisure time at the lake.
The court has directed the forest department to assess the carrying capacity of the lake and prescribe a daily limit on visitors. It also asked the department to consider introducing an entry system through prior booking and notify the activities that could be permitted, along with their timings. The department has been directed to file a report in this regard on the next date of hearing.
Sources in the forest department said a few meetings had already been conducted and another meeting would soon be convened to finalise the permissible number of visitors to the lake.
The bench described Pykara Lake as much more than a tourist destination and highlighted its significance as a crucial water storage reservoir, a source of drinking water for several downstream villages, a component of the hydel power network and a habitat for wildlife. It emphasised the need to protect the fragile ecosystem of the lake.
Court's directions include
- Ban on loud music, artificial lighting, picnics and any other food stalls in and around the area
- Only activities notified by the forest department shall be permitted
- No new construction shall be allowed on the banks, except for the existing buildings
- The area shall be kept free of plastic, with checks at the entrance
- Waste generated by food stalls, restaurants and visitors shall be removed daily. Nothing shall be discharged into the reservoir or the forest