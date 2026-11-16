Pykara lake cleared of fuel stocks following Madras HC order

NILGIRIS: Officials of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), which operates boats for tourists, have cleared the stock of petrol and oil at Pykara Lake as part of complying with the Madras High Court order. Following the direction issued by the division bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and G K Muthukumar, the closing time of the lake has also been advanced by an hour, from 5 pm to 4 pm. The lake opens to tourists at 10 am all day.



"We have already stopped operating mechanised (petrol) boats as per the court order and are operating five low-powered electric (outboard motor) boats (three eight seats and two 10 seats). However, we had stocked more than 400 litres of petrol along with oil in barrels.

The room where the stocks were kept is now empty. As per the court's direction issued on October 30 to remove the fuel stocks within two weeks, we have cleared the stocks along with engines and engine spare parts," said a TTDC official in charge of the district.

"We are planning to procure rowboats and pedal boats, as they are environmentally friendly and suitable for the lake. The court has suggested that boats without motors be operated. Henceforth, we will obtain the court's approval before purchasing any boats," the official added.



According to TTDC sources, between 300 and 350 tourists visit the lake on weekdays, while the number goes up to 1,500 during weekends. Despite waiting for more than 40 minutes to board the low-powered electric boats, tourists continue to queue up for boat rides and enjoying their leisure time at the lake.