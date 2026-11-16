SC beneficiaries priced out of TN’s affordable homes due to spike in costs

DINDIGUL/CHENNAI: Poor site selection for two housing projects in Dindigul district has driven up infrastructure costs by several crores of rupees, pushing beneficiary contributions beyond the reach of many intended occupants, most of whom belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), which is implementing the projects under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) scheme, has acknowledged that the locations were poorly chosen, resulting in additional expenditure on basic amenities.

At Ottanchatram’s Acharya Vinoba Bhave Nagar, the beneficiary contribution, initially fixed at Rs 5.3 lakh per house, could rise to `6.8 lakh if an additional expenditure of Rs 7.14 crore on drinking water supply is included in the project cost. At Anna Nagar in Keeranur, the contribution has already increased from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 4.7 lakh owing to the additional cost of developing basic infrastructure.

The escalating costs have left several intended beneficiaries questioning the need for the projects at these locations, with many saying they would rather receive land pattas and financial assistance to build individual houses than take on loans to purchase apartments in isolated locations.

TNIE visited the Ottanchatram project, which is 90% complete. Located more than a kilometre from the Dindigul-Palani Road, the site is tucked between two hills and surrounded by agricultural fields, away from the town. Basic facilities, including drinking water, an approach road, stormwater drains and sewer lines, had to be developed from scratch.