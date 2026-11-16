‘Scrapping of Kurian panel weakens Tamil Nadu’s fight for state autonomy’

The government of Tamil Nadu, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has taken a deeply disturbing decision. By a G.O. dated November 6, 2026, it has discontinued the high-level committee on union-state relations, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph. The decision strikes at the heart of Tamil Nadu’s historic political struggle for state autonomy and federalism, as enshrined in the Constitution.

The G.O. offers two justifications that have no nexus with the decision — the committee was non-statutory and its functions overlapped with those of the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission. The State Law Commission is a general law-reform institution constituted under a G.O. The Justice Kurian Committee was a specialised constitutional exercise devoted exclusively to union-state relations, federalism and state autonomy. The union government itself constituted the Sarkaria and Punchhi commissions when the Union Law Commission of India already existed.

The government calls Justice Kurian Joseph’s committee a non-statutory body and treats that as a reason for discontinuing it. But the Rajamannar Committee and the Sarkaria and Punchhi Commissions were constituted by executive resolution, not under a statute. The State Law Commission, to which the work is being transferred, is itself an executive-created institution.

Tamil Nadu is a front-runner in asserting state rights, federalism and autonomy. These Constitutional guarantees are not an invention, a political whim, or the personal agenda of the DMK. They are ideas deeply embedded in TN’s political history, intended to redefine the relationship between the union and the states.