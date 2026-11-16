‘Scrapping of Kurian panel weakens Tamil Nadu’s fight for state autonomy’

The government of Tamil Nadu, headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has taken a deeply disturbing decision. By a G.O. dated November 6, 2026, it has discontinued the high-level committee on union-state relations, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph. The decision strikes at the heart of Tamil Nadu’s historic political struggle for state autonomy and federalism, as enshrined in the Constitution.
The G.O. offers two justifications that have no nexus with the decision — the committee was non-statutory and its functions overlapped with those of the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission. The State Law Commission is a general law-reform institution constituted under a G.O. The Justice Kurian Committee was a specialised constitutional exercise devoted exclusively to union-state relations, federalism and state autonomy. The union government itself constituted the Sarkaria and Punchhi commissions when the Union Law Commission of India already existed.
The government calls Justice Kurian Joseph’s committee a non-statutory body and treats that as a reason for discontinuing it. But the Rajamannar Committee and the Sarkaria and Punchhi Commissions were constituted by executive resolution, not under a statute. The State Law Commission, to which the work is being transferred, is itself an executive-created institution.
Tamil Nadu is a front-runner in asserting state rights, federalism and autonomy. These Constitutional guarantees are not an invention, a political whim, or the personal agenda of the DMK. They are ideas deeply embedded in TN’s political history, intended to redefine the relationship between the union and the states.
Tamil Nadu has always declared that, as a union of states, and with each state being one of the two organs recognised by the Constitution, its rights and space should be protected. When the rights of the states were sidelined, Dr M Karunanidhi, then chief minister, constituted the Justice P V Rajamannar Committee in September 1969. The committee submitted its report in 1971 on centre-state relations, recommending greater state autonomy, financial devolution, and reforms to strengthen the federal structure, among other things.
In 1983, the union constituted the Sarkaria Commission. Later, the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution was constituted under Justice M N Venkatachaliah. In 2007, the union constituted the Punchhi Commission. These commissions helped shape and strengthen Indian federalism by reviewing centre-state relations and structural safeguards to prevent the misuse of the union’s power.
The last national review of the Constitution was in 2010. Since then, the country has seen the GST regime, the abolition of the planning commission, the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories, the push for simultaneous elections, a looming delimitation, NEET, the new National Education Policy, and frequent gubernatorial interference in administration. None of this was before the Sarkaria Commission or the Punchhi Commission.
That is why M K Stalin, then chief minister, constituted the Justice Kurian Joseph Committee — not to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu alone, but to protect the rights of all states.
The Justice Kurian Joseph Committee reviewed the constitutional provisions, laws, policies and government orders governing union-state relations, including revisiting the Rajamannar Committee, and submitted Part I of its report in February 2026, which was tabled in the legislative Assembly. Before it could submit its final report, however, the government disbanded the committee.
When reports indicate that 60%-70% of the work on the second volume had already been completed, was there any compulsion on CM Vijay to disband the committee?
State autonomy and federalism are not political inheritances that one government can discard and another reclaim at convenience. They are Constitutional responsibilities that every government must uphold. Governments may change, but Tamil Nadu’s role as a torchbearer for state autonomy and federalism — and the Constitutional struggle — must continue. The government must reconsider and withdraw the G.O.
‘What’s the compulsion?’
When reports indicate that 60%-70% of the work on the second volume had already been completed, was there any compulsion on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to disband the committee?
(The author is a senior advocate practising in the Supreme Court and is a Member of Parliament)
(Footnote is a weekly column that discusses issues relating to Tamil Nadu)