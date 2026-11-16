Stalin terms TVK rule ‘bad governance’, expresses confidence in DMK’s return to power

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday criticised the TVK government in Tamil Nadu, describing its rule as “bad governance” and said the DMK would soon return to power.

Speaking at a wedding in the family of former minister and senior DMK leader KN Nehru, Stalin urged party members not to be concerned about the current political situation, expressing confidence in the party’s return to government.

Recalling an incident where supporters continued to address him as “Chief Minister” and Nehru as “Minister” despite neither holding those positions, Stalin said he felt embarrassed by the titles under the present political circumstances.

“The present TVK rule (under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay) is dispensing bad governance. And being still addressed as chief minister is a cause for shame and anguish. I request you to stop addressing me as chief minister. The DMK will form the government soon,” he said.

Stalin also spoke about Nehru’s close association with former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and his contribution to the party.

Recounting the challenges the DMK faced after Karunanidhi’s death, Stalin said that while there were doubts about the party’s survival, he managed to preserve and strengthen the organisation with the support of committed leaders such as Nehru.

He praised Nehru’s organisational abilities, particularly his role in organising major party conferences, saying that conferences had become synonymous with the senior leader in the DMK’s history.

(With inputs from PTI)