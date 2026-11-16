Sterlite agitation: Family of police attack victim Justin still awaits reparation

THOOTHUKUDI: The family of a young man, Justin Selva Mithesh, who died of injuries sustained in police action during the anti-Sterlite agitation in May 2018, still awaits fair compensation from the state government.
His kin now hope Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would intervene to help them get the due compensation, which was denied by the two previous state regimes despite the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission’s recommendation to extend compensation to the family.
Justin of Keelamudiman village died five months after being attacked by police during the anti-Sterlite agitation on May 22, 2018.
The 29-year-old was a shipping agency employee. He succumbed to the injuries caused by lathi charge by police, after five months of hospitalisation.
As per the Commission’s findings, Justin suffered multiple fractures, including of the nasal bone, frontal bone, and left parietal bone. Even though he was undergoing non-allopathic treatment for chronic kidney disease, the police attack on May 22, 2018 worsened his health, and he died at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on October 15.
The state government awarded the family Rs 5 lakh as compensation in 2018, but the commission has urged the state to treat Justin on par with the 13 who succumbed to police gunfire, and his next of kin may be awarded appropriate compensation.
The government shall consider employing his mother, F Kayalvizhi, commensurate with her qualifications and suitability, the commission advised. However, the previous DMK government ignored the recommendations and the repeated petitions of Kayalvizhi fell on deaf ears.
Kayalvizhi said that she had been submitting petitions to various collectors for the past eight years. The previous DMK government had demanded relevant documents for procedures with regard to giving a government job and also for compensation as recommended by the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission; however, the officials did not take any steps, she claimed.
“They ask for details after the news appears on TV and newspapers, but no one would take it seriously. I have been meeting every new collector assuming charge in the district with the same demand,” she said.
“There is no one to take care of me. I am in penury after the demise of my husband and two sons, including Justin, in the past two years,” said Kayalvizhi, who has two other sons.
“I hope Chief Minister Vijay will consider my plight and extend compensation,” she added. Speaking to TNIE, retired professor and rights activist Fatima Babu said that the TVK government, which sanctioned Rs 5.25 crore for the families of those killed and grievously injured in the police excesses during the 2018 anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi, must consider a full compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of Justin. The commission had recommended that the state treat Justin on par with those killed in police firing, she said.
A revenue department official said all the documents have been sent to the Secretariat, and they are awaiting further response from the government.