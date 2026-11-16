Sterlite agitation: Family of police attack victim Justin still awaits reparation

THOOTHUKUDI: The family of a young man, Justin Selva Mithesh, who died of injuries sustained in police action during the anti-Sterlite agitation in May 2018, still awaits fair compensation from the state government.

His kin now hope Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would intervene to help them get the due compensation, which was denied by the two previous state regimes despite the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission’s recommendation to extend compensation to the family.

Justin of Keelamudiman village died five months after being attacked by police during the anti-Sterlite agitation on May 22, 2018.

The 29-year-old was a shipping agency employee. He succumbed to the injuries caused by lathi charge by police, after five months of hospitalisation.

As per the Commission’s findings, Justin suffered multiple fractures, including of the nasal bone, frontal bone, and left parietal bone. Even though he was undergoing non-allopathic treatment for chronic kidney disease, the police attack on May 22, 2018 worsened his health, and he died at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on October 15.

The state government awarded the family Rs 5 lakh as compensation in 2018, but the commission has urged the state to treat Justin on par with the 13 who succumbed to police gunfire, and his next of kin may be awarded appropriate compensation.

The government shall consider employing his mother, F Kayalvizhi, commensurate with her qualifications and suitability, the commission advised. However, the previous DMK government ignored the recommendations and the repeated petitions of Kayalvizhi fell on deaf ears.