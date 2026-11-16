Tamil Nadu: Barrier-free tolls may add to cash woes of loss-making govt bus firms

CHENNAI: The state transport corporations, which have been operating without a fare revision since January 2018 and incurring a daily revenue loss of around Rs 20 crore, are set to bear another financial burden as the newly introduced barrier-free toll collection system at two places — Paranur on the Tambaram-Tindivanam highway and Sriperumbudur on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway — has ended the practice of allowing additional trips beyond the stipulated 50 under monthly passes.
As a result, TNSTC buses operated by the Villupuram and Salem transport corporations and MTC buses plying on these two highways will have to incur an additional 100% to 300% in toll expenditure.
The existing monthly pass costs Rs 8,000 for 50 single trips. The Villupuram corporation spends an average of Rs 3.5 crore each month on toll charges for its fleet of 3,200 buses. It may start incurring additional expenditure of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh soon. The additional expenditure for the Salem corporation and MTC is yet to be assessed, sources said.
A senior official from TNSTC (Villupuram) said, “Several TNSTC buses operating from Kilambakkam bus terminus make two to four trips a day. Those making four trips exhaust the 50-trip limit within a week. These buses are now being forced to recharge their FASTags to continue using the toll plazas. We expect an additional expenditure of around `40 lakh to `50 lakh a month,” the official added.
For buses operating from KCBT/CMBT to Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Polur and other destinations, the monthly toll expenditure is expected to go up by Rs 8,000 to Rs 32,000 per bus per month.
Several TNSTC buses that crossed Paranur and Sriperumbudur toll plazas over the past few days have received challans demanding double the toll fee for trips made after exhausting the 50-trip limit under monthly passes. Further, FASTags of some buses were blocked at other toll plazas, disrupting their operations.
In 2019, citing National Highways Fee Rules, 2008, the NHAI restricted the sale of subsidised monthly toll passes to non-commercial vehicles registered within a 20-km radius of a toll plaza. It also stated that government buses were categorised as commercial vehicles and deemed ineligible for monthly passes at subsidised rates.
Since then, the transport corporations have been purchasing monthly passes which allow 50 single trips at each toll plaza in a month. Although the passes were meant for only 50 trips, buses had been allowed to use the plazas beyond the limit until the end of each month.
Since 2019, transport ministers in both the AIADMK and DMK governments have urged the union government to allow unlimited trips for government buses under monthly passes, citing their public service role.
The state government also approached the Madras High Court seeking the same concession at 22 toll plazas established before 2008. Meanwhile, in 2020, toll plaza operators filed cases against TNSTC seeking Rs 98 crore in dues for allowing buses to exceed the 50-trip limit without additional payments.
An NHAI official said, “In AP and a few other states, toll charges are included in ticket fare. TN government should also explore such options.”
Two highways
The barrierless toll collection system has been introduced at Paranur toll plaza (Tambaram-Tindivanam highway) and Sriperumbudur toll plaza (Chennai-Bengaluru highway)
Since 2019, NHAI classified government buses as commercial vehicles and discontinued selling them subsidised monthly toll passes
Transport corporations began spending Rs 8,000 per bus on monthly passes, which allow 50 trips a month. However, they were permitted to use the toll plazas beyond the stipulated limit
FASTags of some buses were also blocked, disrupting further operations.
From October 1, with the introduction of barrier-free toll collection system at Paranur and Sriperumbudur, buses crossing the plazas after exhausting the 50-trip limit began receiving challans
The Villupuram corporation alone is expected to incur an additional expenditure of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh a month
Other state transport corporations are also likely to face an increased toll expenditure