Tamil Nadu: Barrier-free tolls may add to cash woes of loss-making govt bus firms

CHENNAI: The state transport corporations, which have been operating without a fare revision since January 2018 and incurring a daily revenue loss of around Rs 20 crore, are set to bear another financial burden as the newly introduced barrier-free toll collection system at two places — Paranur on the Tambaram-Tindivanam highway and Sriperumbudur on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway — has ended the practice of allowing additional trips beyond the stipulated 50 under monthly passes.

As a result, TNSTC buses operated by the Villupuram and Salem transport corporations and MTC buses plying on these two highways will have to incur an additional 100% to 300% in toll expenditure.

The existing monthly pass costs Rs 8,000 for 50 single trips. The Villupuram corporation spends an average of Rs 3.5 crore each month on toll charges for its fleet of 3,200 buses. It may start incurring additional expenditure of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh soon. The additional expenditure for the Salem corporation and MTC is yet to be assessed, sources said.

A senior official from TNSTC (Villupuram) said, “Several TNSTC buses operating from Kilambakkam bus terminus make two to four trips a day. Those making four trips exhaust the 50-trip limit within a week. These buses are now being forced to recharge their FASTags to continue using the toll plazas. We expect an additional expenditure of around `40 lakh to `50 lakh a month,” the official added.