Tamil Nadu: Ten campus innovations set for marketplace

CHENNAI: Ten technologies developed in colleges across the state will be transferred to industries at the Tamil Nadu Technology Transfer Summit-2026 in Chennai on November 19, the first such exercise by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), taking academic research from the laboratory to the marketplace.
The summit, to be organised jointly with Anna University at the Vivekananda Auditorium, is the council’s attempt to close a longstanding gap between the state’s research output and its industrial use. TNSCST has identified 50 technologies developed by government, aided and private higher educational institutions in the state for potential commercial application, of which 10 will be transferred to industries during the event.
“Tamil Nadu has been leading in patent filing in the country for the past few years. However, we need to ensure that these innovations are utilised. We are trying to facilitate technology transfers so that industries can adopt these innovations and improve their manufacturing processes and factory operations. We have identified technologies with applications in agriculture and industry, which can also open up opportunities for startups,” S Vincent, member secretary of TNSCST, said.
The council has taken up technology transfer in a centralised manner, bringing innovations from institutions across the state and potential industry adopters onto one platform. It plans to make the summit an annual exercise, so that the link between academic research and industrial requirements is sustained.
Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan, who is also the president of TNSCST, will inaugurate the summit, and Dheeraj Kumar, secretary to the higher education department, will preside over the event.
Apart from the technology transfers, the summit will focus on patent licensing, intellectual property rights, incubation, startup promotion and collaborative research. For researchers and institutions, the exercise opens up licensing, commercialisation and industry partnerships; for industries, access to indigenous solutions; and for startups, a way past the prototype stage.