Tamil Nadu: Ten campus innovations set for marketplace

CHENNAI: Ten technologies developed in colleges across the state will be transferred to industries at the Tamil Nadu Technology Transfer Summit-2026 in Chennai on November 19, the first such exercise by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), taking academic research from the laboratory to the marketplace.

The summit, to be organised jointly with Anna University at the Vivekananda Auditorium, is the council’s attempt to close a longstanding gap between the state’s research output and its industrial use. TNSCST has identified 50 technologies developed by government, aided and private higher educational institutions in the state for potential commercial application, of which 10 will be transferred to industries during the event.

“Tamil Nadu has been leading in patent filing in the country for the past few years. However, we need to ensure that these innovations are utilised. We are trying to facilitate technology transfers so that industries can adopt these innovations and improve their manufacturing processes and factory operations. We have identified technologies with applications in agriculture and industry, which can also open up opportunities for startups,” S Vincent, member secretary of TNSCST, said.