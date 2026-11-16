Tamil Nadu: Thuvakudi GH seeks TAEI tag to cut referrals to MGMGH

TIRUCHY: Thuvakudi Government Hospital has been seeking designation as a Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) Centre to strengthen its capacity to handle serious road accident cases, as the hospital continues to refer a significant number of victims to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy owing to a lack of advanced emergency care infrastructure.

TAEI designation would bring dedicated doctors, supporting staff and CT scan facilities, enabling comprehensive and timely treatment of serious accident victims at Thuvakudi GH and reducing referrals to MGMGH.

The hospital receives an average of 10 to 15 road accident victims every day, of whom at least five with serious injuries are referred to MGMGH, sources said. Though victims are provided immediate treatment at Thuvakudi GH, those requiring advanced medical intervention are referred due to the lack of facilities such as advanced diagnostic equipment and specialised emergency care.

“We receive patients with head injuries, fractures and minor injuries every day. At least five serious cases require referral to MGMGH as we do not have the necessary infrastructure to manage them here,” a medical official at the hospital said.

MGMGH is around 20 km from Thuvakudi, and the journey can take approximately 30 minutes during heavy traffic. This makes strengthening emergency care closer to the accident-prone Thuvakudi region particularly important, officials said.