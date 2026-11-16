Tamil Nadu withdraws 600 cases against over 90,000 farmers, teachers

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday (November 16, 2026) issued orders withdrawing cases filed against farmers and teachers between May 2021 and April 2026 for organising protests to press for their demands.

The government order follows an announcement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly on September 2, 2026, under Rule 110, an official release from the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department said here on Monday.

During the session, the chief minister assured the House that cases registered during previous regimes against farmers and teachers who protested peacefully to press for their demands would be withdrawn.

Acting on the CM's directive, authorities identified 600 cases registered between May 2021 and April 2026.

Following a thorough legal review in accordance with established statutory procedures, orders have now been issued to drop the charges, formally discharging more than 92,000 farmers and teachers named in these cases.