Tanishq jewellery heist: Suspect in face mask identified by Madurai cops with AI tools’ aid

MADURAI: The special teams investigating last week’s jewellery heist at a Tanishq outlet in the city achieved a breakthrough when Artificial Intelligence (AI) helped ascertain the identity of the prime suspect, S Nishanthan, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Explaining the role of AI in the case, the police official told TNIE that the special teams investigating the November 12 incident at the jeweller’s learned of a failed attempt by the suspect on November 5. The showroom staff also had separately pointed to a person’s suspicious activity twice at the showroom, including during the last week of October.

During one of the visits, the suspect wore a face mask. So we used AI to verify the images recorded on CCTV cameras on both the days and they matched, the police official said.

Further, we tried to match it with that of the figure in the footage that recorded the failed attempt and the heist on November 5. They, too, matched. This helped to further investigate the case when no other clues were available to make progress. Meanwhile, the special teams continued their search operation to nab Nishanthan on Sunday.

On Saturday, the police had arrested Nishanthan’s father V Suresh (53) and girlfriend M Meenatchi (22), and remanded them in judicial custody.

The police also continued to search near the Madakulam tank from where about 5 kg of the total 11.4 kg of gold and diamond jewels stolen were recovered.