Tasmac to dish out chilled beer during summer

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) plans to install freezers at all its 4,048 retail outlets across the state ahead of next summer, when demand for chilled beer peaks. Tenders for procuring and installing the freezers are expected to be floated soon.

How many freezers each shop gets and of what capacity will depend on a new grading of outlets by their average daily sales. Shops recording sales of Rs 10 lakh and above a day will be classified A-category outlets, those with sales between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh will fall under B, and those up to Rs 5 lakh will be C-category shops.

District managers have been asked to inspect every outlet under them and send detailed reports on what each shop needs. Procurement will begin once the assessment is completed and the final requirement is determined, a senior Tasmac official told TNIE.

This is the corporation’s second attempt at keeping beer cold. “Around 2,000 retail outlets, mainly in urban areas, were provided with freezers with capacities of 400 litres and 100 litres a few years ago. However, most of them are not functioning properly. Hence, we have decided to replace them in a phased manner,” the official said.

A Tasmac employee, requesting anonymity, said the new freezers are welcome, but the corporation should also stop alcoholic beverages being sold through bars operating without authorisation.

“Liquor can be sold only through authorised Tasmac retail outlets. However, beer sales through bars continue in several places. The corporation should take steps to prevent such unauthorised sales,” the employee said, alleging that district managers were aware of such violations but have not acted against them.

Neither Excise and Prohibition Minister K Vignesh nor Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar was available for comments.

Tasmac staff yet to don new uniform

Sunday was to be the first day of the uniform rule for Tasmac’s retail staff, but employees at outlets were seen attending work in their regular clothes. The state government in September directed retail employees to wear uniforms from November 15 and sanctioned an annual uniform allowance of `6,000 for each employee. Officials said Tasmac plans to procure the uniforms through Co-optex. Once the procurement is completed, employees will be able to purchase them through the corporation’s outlets, they added.