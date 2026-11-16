TN farmers’ bodies condemn Karnataka CM’s stand on Mekedatu project, urge PM to withhold clearance

KRISHNAGIRI: Tamil Nadu All Farmers' Associations Coordination Committee president P R Pandian at Hosur urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not give any essential clearance for the proposed Mekedatu project across Cauvery River in Karnataka.



Pandian told reporters on Sunday that, "PM Modi visited Karnataka on Friday. At the time Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar demanded the PM give forest clearance for the reservoir project, because the Supreme Court had given a verdict to built the dam. This is false and an unconstitutional statement, the SC did not give any clearance to build the Mekedatu Dam. Thereby the PM's office should summon the CM for his lies and should never allow the dam to be built."



"In 2019 and 2021 petitions were filed by the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers' Association, seeking a stay on the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the dam. They were disposed of by the Supreme Court in 2025. The court had said that a state has the right to prepare it's projects and that the court has no power to prevent it. Thereby the Central Water Commission can decide whether a DPR is lawful," he said.



He further added that, "Any DPR must now be submitted only after obtaining the consent of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and approval from the Central Water Commission."



Pandian added, "If the dam is constructed at Mekedatu, drinking water to people in 32 districts, including 11 municipal corporations such as Chennai, will be cut. About 22 lakh acres of farmland, directly and indirectly under irrigation, would turn into desert. This situation will forced people to live as refugees and Tamil Nadu's food production will collapse."



Thereby, Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay should take steps to meet the PM with all party members and farmers against the project. The Tamil Nadu government should file a case against Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for his steps to build the dam.