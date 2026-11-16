TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna and wife Daisy Martin decide to part ways after 14 years of marriage

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna and his wife, Daisy Martin, have reportedly decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage.

Daisy Martin announced the decision through a social media post, requesting privacy and understanding as the couple navigates this personal transition. The announcement has drawn public attention, given the couple's prominent backgrounds.

Daisy Martin is the daughter of well-known lottery businessman Santiago Martin, while Aadhav Arjuna is a Tamil Nadu Cabinet Minister and a political leader associated with TVK.

According to reports, the couple have mutually decided to separate. However, there has been no official confirmation of formal divorce proceedings being initiated or finalized.

The announcement marks a significant personal development for the couple, who have been married for 14 years. Daisy's request for privacy underscores the couple's desire to handle the matter away from public scrutiny.

Further details regarding the separation have not been officially disclosed.