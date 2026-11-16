Two jump off train near Pamban bridge, 1 dead

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a gap of few hours, a man died and a woman sustained serious injuries after they jumped into the sea from the Pamban railway bridge in two separate incidents, triggering shock among passengers and tourists.

In the first incident, a youth travelling on the Rameswaram-Madurai passenger train allegedly jumped into the sea while the train was crossing the mid-sea section of the Pamban railway bridge on Saturday night. Railway police subsequently launched a search operation to trace him.

On Sunday morning, the body of the youth washed ashore near Mullimunai in Pamban. Marine police recovered the body and are investigating to establish his identity and native place. In a separate incident on Sunday morning, a woman travelling on the Amritha Express from Kerala’s Palakkad to Rameswaram allegedly jumped from the train while it was crossing the Pamban railway bridge.

She reportedly hit the bridge’s protective parapet and sustained severe injuries. Railway police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured woman and shifted her to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment.

The woman being unconscious when rescued, her identity, native place and the circumstances that led her to jump from the train were not immediately known.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, reach out to TN Health Department helpline 104 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)