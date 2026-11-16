Water shortage: Students of two social justice hostels in Thoothukudi rely on kanmoi

THOOTHUKUDI: The students of the social justice hostels for boys and girls at K Thangammalpuram village near Soorangudi have been forced to take bath at a kanmoi 600 metres away due to a water shortage on the premises for the past two years.

The girls’ hostel, which is under the aegis of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, has 43 students, while the boys’ hostel of the Backward Class Welfare Department has 47. The students are in classes 6 to 10. They are from villages in Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts. They are enrolled at a nearby government-aided high school, which has more than 400 students.

The villagers said that the hostels have an inadequate supply of water, which suffices the needs of 90 students and the staff for just two or three days a week. The students have no water for bathing, refreshment, washing clothes, and other requirements for several days a week. The groundwater in the region is extremely saline, which is not suitable for domestic purposes, they added.

An activist said the students walk to the K Thangammalpuram kanmoi with their buckets, and take bath and wash their clothes by drawing water from the hand pump. However, the situation may turn risky when the kanmoi brims during the rainy season. It will not be the same all the time, he said.

The girls manage with the available water to avoid coming out to the kanmoi, he added. Many students avoid taking baths due to lack of water, says a member of the school staff.

The water is regulated by the Vilathikulam Block Development Officer (BDO) for the K Thangammalpuram panchayat; however, the supply in the region dwindled in the past two years. The public and the parents of the students have urged the government to provide additional supply from the nearby panchayats; however, the BDO has reportedly declined.

The Vilathikulam Union is taking steps to ensure additional water connection to meet the demand, said a senior official.

An Adi Dravidar Welfare Department official told TNIE that the water supply had been allotted from the nearby Soorangudi Panchayat to meet the water requirements following instructions from the collector.

The issue will be settled in a day for two, he added.