THOOTHUKUDI: Leaders of the DMK, BJP and several Hindu organisations condemned the raising of slogans praising Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and HR&CE Minister S Ramesh during the Soorasamharam ritual in Tiruchendur on Sunday.

As part of the Kanda Sashti festival, singers Velmurugan, Pushpavanam Kuppusamy and his wife Anitha Kuppusamy were invited to perform during the event. Even while the ritual was underway Velmurugan chanted “chief ministerku arogara, HR&CE ministerku arogara”.

This drew criticism from Hindu organisations whose members in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts filed police complaints stating that their sentiments were offended.

The Thoothukudi unit of Hindu Munnani urged the SP Shivaprasad to take action against Velmurugan. The cadres also staged a demonstration in front of the Tiruchendur temple.

Former minister Geetha Jeevan condemned the incident stating “It is a mockery to praise a human at par with god”. Further, she alleged that entry pass was not given to former governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Former minister P K Sekar Babu said the TVK government had turned the devotional event into a political stage.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said Velmurugan must issue a public apology. We The Leaders founder Annamalai said the CM must initiate action so that it does not repeat in the future. Despite multiple attempts, the Joint Commissioner of Tiruchendur temple did not respond to TNIE’s calls for a comment.