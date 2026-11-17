KARUR: The spread of bird flu has been completely contained following preventive measures taken by the government in Cuddalore district and there are currently no cases in Tamil Nadu, Minister for Animal Husbandry S Kamali said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the veterinary hospital at Kolanthagoundanur, she said, “Preventive measures were initiated immediately after symptoms were detected, and as a result, the spread has been completely contained.”

Talking about schemes of the government, she said the scheme to distribute free goats will be launched soon. Steps will be taken to renovate the dilapidated veterinary dispensary at Thennilai in Karur district, she said, adding all veterinary hospitals in Karur district have adequate stocks of medicines.

The government will take steps to provide compensation to farmers if their livestock died due to natural calamities or attacks by stray dogs, Kamali said.

“The government had planned to sterilise and vaccinate 10 lakh stray dogs across the state, of which three lakh have been covered so far. The government will also select a district to launch a special drive for large-scale sterilisation of stray dogs,” she said.

On vacancies in the Animal Husbandry Department, she said there are 2,000 vacancies and all the posts will be filled soon.