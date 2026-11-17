CHENNAI: The registration department has approved a centralised facility to print and securely deliver registered property documents to buyers – a move aimed at completing the transition to contactless property registration by eliminating the need for applicants to visit sub-registrar offices even to collect physical copies of their deeds – according to GO issued on Monday.

Under the plan, registered documents will be printed at a single secure facility and despatched to property buyers through India Post’s Speed Post service. The government has accorded administrative sanction for the project in 2026-27, with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) authorised to initiate a competitive tender to select a private service provider for operating the facility for five years.

Features such as holograms, microprinting and serial numbering are also expected to ensure uniformity and make documents harder to forge.

The move is intended to address a gap in the state’s presenceless registration system, under which identity verification, biometric authentication and execution of deeds are completed through digital channels. Although digitally signed documents are delivered to applicants through their registered email addresses, many property buyers continue to prefer physical copies of their registered deeds.