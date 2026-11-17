CHENNAI: The registration department has approved a centralised facility to print and securely deliver registered property documents to buyers – a move aimed at completing the transition to contactless property registration by eliminating the need for applicants to visit sub-registrar offices even to collect physical copies of their deeds – according to GO issued on Monday.
Under the plan, registered documents will be printed at a single secure facility and despatched to property buyers through India Post’s Speed Post service. The government has accorded administrative sanction for the project in 2026-27, with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) authorised to initiate a competitive tender to select a private service provider for operating the facility for five years.
Features such as holograms, microprinting and serial numbering are also expected to ensure uniformity and make documents harder to forge.
The move is intended to address a gap in the state’s presenceless registration system, under which identity verification, biometric authentication and execution of deeds are completed through digital channels. Although digitally signed documents are delivered to applicants through their registered email addresses, many property buyers continue to prefer physical copies of their registered deeds.
As per the GO, the IGR will procure specialised security paper directly from Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, ensuring that custody and accountability of the stationery remain with the department.
A service provider selected through open competitive tendering will establish and operate the printing facility, providing the equipment and manpower.
The government has proposed a single controlled printing location to reduce the risk of misuse of security stationery, digital templates and signing authority that could arise from printing across multiple sub-registrar offices.
The arrangement will be modelled partly on the passport delivery system, under which applications and biometric verification are handled through Passport Seva Kendras, while document production and delivery are undertaken through centralised facilities and India Post.
The GO also proposes to provide for despatching the documents in sealed covers through Speed Post after completion of registration.