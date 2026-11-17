COIMBATORE: Coimbatore International Airport handled as many as 10,975 passenger movements in a single day on November 15, marking its highest single-day traffic in recent years, with 60 aircraft movements.

A total of 4,691 passengers arrived at the airport on 27 domestic and three international flights, while 6,284 passengers departed on the same number of domestic and international flights. Sources said that the departure occupancy rate of over 98% indicated strong demand for air travel on Sunday.

A total of 10,927 passengers had travelled in a single day on November 26, 2024, which was the second-highest single-day traffic recorded at the airport. The passenger traffic on Sunday (November 15), which was considered an auspicious day, exceeded the previous figure by 48 passengers.

Meanwhile, functionaries of Coimbatore NXT, an organisation advocating improved airport and railway infrastructure in the city, have urged Air India to operate flights to Chennai, Pune and Delhi.

J Sathish, convenor of Coimbatore NXT, said that the organisation was also pressing for the departure of the morning flight to Bengaluru to be rescheduled by half an hour. This, he said, would help passengers take connecting flights from Bengaluru to destinations such as Pune, Lucknow and Varanasi.

According to him, improvements at the arrival terminal and construction of a new mezzanine floor to expand the Security Hold Area are advancing as planned.