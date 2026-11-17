CHENNAI: Doctors’ associations have condemned the state government for using the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), established for the procurement and supply of medicines to government hospitals, to carry out the repair work of Tasmac warehouses.

The pushback comes after the TNMSC floated tenders on November 12 to carry out repair works at Tasmac warehouses in Ambattur, Thanjavur, and Thirumazhisai.

The TNMSC said its civil wing has seven assistant engineers (five civil and two electrical) working on an outsourcing basis to carry out the maintenance of its 38 drug warehouses. Meanwhile, the Tasmac requested the TNMSC to maintain its warehouses, for which an additional seven assistant engineers would be recruited on an outsourcing basis. Tasmac would pay the staff salary and the setup would benefit TNMSC at no extra cost, it added.

Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA) condemned the move and requested the government to cancel the current tenders and order the work of Tasmac to be carried out through the Public Works Department (PWD) or other organisations.