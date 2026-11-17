CHENNAI: Doctors’ associations have condemned the state government for using the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), established for the procurement and supply of medicines to government hospitals, to carry out the repair work of Tasmac warehouses.
The pushback comes after the TNMSC floated tenders on November 12 to carry out repair works at Tasmac warehouses in Ambattur, Thanjavur, and Thirumazhisai.
The TNMSC said its civil wing has seven assistant engineers (five civil and two electrical) working on an outsourcing basis to carry out the maintenance of its 38 drug warehouses. Meanwhile, the Tasmac requested the TNMSC to maintain its warehouses, for which an additional seven assistant engineers would be recruited on an outsourcing basis. Tasmac would pay the staff salary and the setup would benefit TNMSC at no extra cost, it added.
Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA) condemned the move and requested the government to cancel the current tenders and order the work of Tasmac to be carried out through the Public Works Department (PWD) or other organisations.
TNMSC had drawn flak for the procurement of gold rings under the Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam, and it is worrying that it has now deviated further from its core responsibilities of procuring quality medicines at low cost. Instead of strengthening the TNMSC, the government is taking steps to dismantle it, the association said.
Similarly, Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) slammed TNMSC, saying it should instead focus on beginning the production of medicines and equipment, which could further bring down the cost of drugs. The association urged the government to drop the recent plans, saying diluting the core values of the TNMSC would affect the health department.
Dr K Kolandaswamy, founder of People’s Movement against Alcohol and Doctors Against Alcohol and former director of public health and preventive medicine, said the TNMSC’s explanation of utilising Tasmac funds is a diversionary tactic. TNMSC has surplus funds generated from percentage charges for procurement. He called it “unnecessary”, pointing out that there are other government departments to carry out repair works.