CHENNAI: The DVAC on Monday arrested R Mohan, proprietor of Agalvilakku Publishers and Phoenix Publications, for allegedly supplying government libraries with books generated using website content and ChatGPT, and published under fictitious author names.
According to the FIR, the two publishing firms were paid around `1.74 crore for supplying books to government libraries across Tamil Nadu. Agalvilakku Publishers submitted 2,339 titles, while Phoenix Publications submitted 99. Purchase orders were issued for 1,857 books in February 2026.
The DVAC has registered the case against Mohan, unidentified public servants of the Directorate of Public Libraries, Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, Periyar Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore and other private individuals under various provisions of the BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Copyright Act.
Book co-ordination panel added titles without authorisation, says DVAC FIR
The sections invoked include BNS Sections 61(2), 316(4), 316(5), 318(2), 336(1) and 336(3), Sections 13(1)(a), 13(2) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 51 and 63 of the Copyright Act.
DVAC teams carried out searches at seven locations, including the newly established libraries in Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram and Tenkasi, Mohan’s office and residence, the Phoenix Publications premises and its publishing unit at Kudavasal in Tiruvarur district.
The FIR was registered on Sunday following a complaint from the school education department secretary on November 6 and a direction from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on November 10.
The books allegedly contained material sourced from websites and generated using ChatGPT, but were published under fictitious author names. The FIR states that several titles were vague, misleading and erroneous, and lacked educational value.
The procurement was part of a Rs 50-crore allocation sanctioned in September 2024 for purchasing books and e-books for Periyar Arivulagam. A Government Order issued on November 11, 2025, laid down the procurement process, while administrative approval was granted on February 27, 2026. An advance of `30 crore was also released.
A four-member co-ordination committee comprising S Kamatchi, V Dinesh Kumar, S Santhana Karthikeyan and S Santhana Krishnan was formed in November 2025. The books recommendation committee had recommended around 26,000 titles. However, the co-ordination committee allegedly added titles that had not been recommended and placed them before the books selection committee. These additions were not recorded in the note file, the FIR alleged.
The FIR also alleged that the Transparent Book Procurement Policy, 2024, which mandates ISBNs and evaluation by subject experts, was not followed. Book lists were allegedly accepted without proper scrutiny, raising suspicion of collusion between the publishers and public servants.
A 10-member DVAC team also searched Periyar Arivulagam for the second time on Monday and examined the lists of books supplied, bills, invoices and other financial records. The investigation followed allegations raised by writer Perumal Murugan. The school education department secretary subsequently sought a DVAC probe into the procurement process.