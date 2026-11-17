CHENNAI: The DVAC on Monday arrested R Mohan, proprietor of Agalvilakku Publishers and Phoenix Publications, for allegedly supplying government libraries with books generated using website content and ChatGPT, and published under fictitious author names.

According to the FIR, the two publishing firms were paid around `1.74 crore for supplying books to government libraries across Tamil Nadu. Agalvilakku Publishers submitted 2,339 titles, while Phoenix Publications submitted 99. Purchase orders were issued for 1,857 books in February 2026.

The DVAC has registered the case against Mohan, unidentified public servants of the Directorate of Public Libraries, Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, Periyar Arivulagam Library in Coimbatore and other private individuals under various provisions of the BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Copyright Act.