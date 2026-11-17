TENKASI: Shengottai police arrested a history-sheeter who allegedly murdered a 32-year-old man by stabbing him with a broken liquor bottle and attacking the deceased’s brother on a busy road on Sunday evening.

The deceased person was A Pattusamy, and his younger brother is A Lakshmana Raja (30). The accused history-sheeter is Annamalai, alias Ranjith (24). All three are friends from Shengottai town.

According to sources, an argument broke out when the trio consumed alcohol together near a meat shop. The dispute reportedly began after Ranjith made derogatory remarks about the brothers’ parents after doubting that the brothers had passed information about him to the police.

“The brothers allegedly attacked and pushed Ranjith on the roadside while objecting to his remarks. In a fit of rage, Ranjith allegedly broke a beer bottle and stabbed Pattusamy and Lakshmana Raja repeatedly. He also attacked the duo with stones. Pattusamy died on the spot, while his brother sustained serious injuries,” said sources.

While Pattusamy’s body was sent to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Lakshmana Raja and Ranjith, who was arrested by the Shentottai police, were admitted to the District Government Headquarters Hospital in Tenkasi.

Sources said that Ranjith had several criminal cases against him, including a murder case, prompting police to open a history-sheet for him. Meanwhile, videos of the attack, which took place on a busy road, have triggered concerns over the inaction of passersby.