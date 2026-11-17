CHENNAI: The HR&CE department has established round-the-clock information centres in Chennai, Kaliyakkavilai (along the TN-Keralam border) in Kanniyakumari district, and in Sabarimala to assist Ayyappa devotees from the state during the Mandala Pooja and Makaravilakku festival seasons.

In a statement, HR&CE Minister S Ramesh said the information centres would function from November 17, 2026, to January 20, 2027. Devotees can contact the centre set up at the HR&CE commissioner’s office in Chennai through the toll-free number 1800 425 1757. The Kaliyakkavilai centre can be reached on 9894433179, 8760668834 and 9486270443.

From November 17 to December 2, officials M Premkumar (6385806900) and R Lalkrishnan (7094906442) would be assigned to the information centre in Sabarimala. Pilgrims can contact V Sivakumar (9443994342), S Sathishkumar (7358839969) and M Sermaraja (8344021828) between December 3 and 17. Devotees can contact P Senthil Kumar (7010549951), K Sajeevan (9940576898) and C Sandeep Kumar (8531070571) from December 18, 2026, to January 2, 2027. The officials on duty between January 3, 2027, and January 20, 2027, will be H Venkatesh (9843370229), V Ramesh (8438444770) and Sudhakar (9942505466).