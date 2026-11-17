COIMBATORE: Motorists using the Saibaba Colony junction in Coimbatore face inconvenience as the service road beneath the newly inaugurated 1.2-km flyover connecting Alagesan Road with Eru Company Junction on Mettupalayam Road remains incomplete.

Although the state highways department completed the flyover and opened it to traffic on July 20, the service road beneath the structure is yet to be fully restored.

To ease congestion at the junction, construction of the flyover for `71.05 crore began two years ago, with August 31 fixed as the completion deadline. The department completed the main structure and opened it to traffic more than a month ahead of schedule. However, the incomplete service road has continued to cause difficulties for motorists, particularly during peak hours.

Sources said a lack of coordination between the highways department, civic body and other utility agencies has affected constructional progress. Sources also attribute the delay to the corporation and EB, which are shifting underground utility lines, such as water pipelines and electricity infrastructure, before the service road can be properly paved.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior highways department official said, "Since the MGR Market has two entrances, we have completed the drain works in front of one entrance. Once the concrete cures, vehicles will be allowed to use that entrance. We will then take up the drain works in front of the other entrance."

The official added that the CCMC recently completed pipeline shifting and installation works along the service road and had commenced patchwork.

"Once the corporation completes the patchwork, we will lay a fresh layer of bitumen on the service road. We plan to finish all the remaining works by the end of this month," the official said.

Motorists, meanwhile, have called for expediting the work and ensuring that the service road restored soon.