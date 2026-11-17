CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to furnish comprehensive district-wise data on missing persons across the state, including the number of people traced, cases with pending investigations and those who remain untraced.

A division bench of Justices A D Jagadish Chandira and B Karthikeyan also sought details of technological tools the police are deploying to trace missing persons and measures proposed to expedite investigations.

The directions, in an order dated November 3, 2026, were issued while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by T Bhuvaneshwari of Kallakurichi, whose husband Sankararaj (38) went missing in September 2021.

The petitioner alleged that her father-in-law and brother-in-law had subjected her to harassment over dowry, and she suspected their involvement in her husband’s disappearance.

She further alleged that despite repeated complaints, the police had failed to take effective steps to trace her husband. She also sought transfer of the investigation in the missing person case to the CB-CID, citing alleged local influence.