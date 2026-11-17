CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to furnish comprehensive district-wise data on missing persons across the state, including the number of people traced, cases with pending investigations and those who remain untraced.
A division bench of Justices A D Jagadish Chandira and B Karthikeyan also sought details of technological tools the police are deploying to trace missing persons and measures proposed to expedite investigations.
The directions, in an order dated November 3, 2026, were issued while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by T Bhuvaneshwari of Kallakurichi, whose husband Sankararaj (38) went missing in September 2021.
The petitioner alleged that her father-in-law and brother-in-law had subjected her to harassment over dowry, and she suspected their involvement in her husband’s disappearance.
She further alleged that despite repeated complaints, the police had failed to take effective steps to trace her husband. She also sought transfer of the investigation in the missing person case to the CB-CID, citing alleged local influence.
The police informed the court that a case was registered at Tirukoilur police station in September 2021 and that the investigation was pending. They also submitted that Sankararaj’s photograph had been uploaded to the NATGRID application, where a possible match was identified. The lead was being verified, the police said.
Taking serious note of the investigation, the bench observed that the materials placed before it did not disclose the steps taken, after an earlier habeas corpus petition filed in 2021, for compliance with the court’s directions.
The court also noted that despite previous judicial directions, missing person investigations were not being conducted with the required seriousness. It sought details of any updated police memorandums or circulars issued after November 2020 prescribing procedures for such probe.
The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tirukoilur, was also directed to file a detailed status report on the investigation. The matter was listed for hearing in three weeks.
SIT reply sought in plea by accused in Veeramani case
Chennai: The Madras HC on Monday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged child sexual assault cases related to businessman ‘Gem’ Veeramani (84), to file its response to an appeal filed by one of the main accused, Prakash (43). After his anticipatory bail was rejected by a Pocso court in Chennai on October 16, Prakash moved the HC challenging the rejection. Justice Sunder Mohan directed the SIT to file its counter and posted the matter to Friday. Prakash, son of N Kannaiah, general secretary of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union, is accused of assisting Veeramani in selling his properties worth several crores of rupees to suppress the initial case against him.