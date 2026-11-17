CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notices to the Nilgiris district collector and the management of Kodanad estate, associated with former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, on a petition seeking to restrain the estate management from obstructing residents of two hamlets from using a road passing through the property. The notices are returnable in four weeks.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the order while hearing the petition filed by Ganesan (61), a resident of Kamaraj Nagar in the Nilgiris.

The petitioner submitted that around 200 residents of Kamaraj Nagar and Anna Nagar depend on a 2.5-km road passing through the estate for access to the outside world. However, the estate management has allegedly imposed restrictions on their movement, including insisting on prior permission and collecting toll charges.

The petitioner pointed out that the issue had been the subject of litigation for several years. The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court, which, on July 4, 2011, made absolute the directions permitting villagers to use the road freely during both day and night.

Alleging that restrictions are continuing despite this, the petitioner sought permanent relief, including initiating land acquisition proceedings to secure access to the two hamlets.