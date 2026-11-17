MADURAI: A court here on Tuesday remanded Youtuber S Nishanth, the prime accused in the multi-crore jewellery heist at a Tanishq showroom on Madurai Bypass Road, to judicial custody till December 1.

Police sources said that Nishanth was arrested by the Adhiyamankottai police in Dharmapuri district on Monday. Subsequently, a special police team from Madurai brought him to the SS Colony police station for interrogation conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Based on the information obtained during the interrogation, police recovered a bundle of gold jewellery weighing 6.2 kilos concealed in a hillock in the Gopalipuram area of Muniyandipuram in Madurai. Earlier cops recieved 5.5 kg of jewellery from Nishanth's girlfriend Meenakshi, who was arrested in connection with the case.

The robbery occurred in the early hours of November 12 at the Tanishq showroom on the Madurai Bypass Road.

After prolonged interrogation, Nishanth was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for a medical examination in the early hours of Tuesday. He was subsequently taken to the Measurement and Coding Unit (MCU) at the police control room complex near Periyar bus stand, where his fingerprints, iris scans and physical identification details were recorded.

He was later produced before Lakshmi Priya, Judge of the Madurai Judicial Magistrate Court V, where police also produced the recovered jewellery before the court.

The judge ordered that Nishanth be remanded in judicial custody till December 1. He was subsequently taken to the Madurai Central Prison under heavy police escort.