CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister N Anand and PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna are likely to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil on Wednesday (November 18) over the Mekedatu dam issue.

The TN ministers are expected to submit a memorandum urging the union minister not to give any approval for the Mekedatu dam proposal of Karnataka since it cannot be implemented without the consent of the lower riparian states.

The likely meeting follows provocative statements by Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar who, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, urged the centre to expedite statutory clearances for the proposed Mekedatu project.

His speech drew strong criticism from various TN political parties, which urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to convene an all-party meeting over the Mekedatu issue and send a joint delegation to make a representation to the PM.

Meanwhile, sources said Aadhav Arjuna may meet Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday. During these ‘meetings’, the minister is expected to put forth the demands of Tamil Nadu regarding the respective ministries.