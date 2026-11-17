CHENNAI: Stating that opposition parties might bring a no-confidence motion against the TVK government as a political tactic, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan expressed confidence that such a move would not succeed in the Assembly and asserted that his party would not allow the government to fall.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport on Sunday night, Thirumavalavan said VCK, despite being part of the ruling alliance, had been pointing out the government’s shortcomings at appropriate times. “Opposition parties can indulge in politics over these issues, but the no-confidence motion will not succeed. The government will not fall under any circumstances,” he said.

On the law and order situation, he said criminal activities and illegal acts continued regardless of which party was in power, citing incidents reported during the previous AIADMK and DMK regimes as well as under the present government.

Thirumavalavan added that the TVK government should learn lessons from the incidents reported during its first six months in office and improve its administration to retain the confidence of the people who had voted for it.

Referring to the custodial death at the Chekkanoorani police station, he said that while a CB-CID inquiry had been ordered and some officials suspended, the government should provide proper guidance to the police and other officials to prevent custodial deaths. He also called for adequate compensation to the victim’s family.

“Since we are part of the ruling alliance, there is no need for us to launch protests now. Had we been in the opposition, we could have protested. As part of the government, we are pointing out what needs to be corrected at the appropriate time,” he said.