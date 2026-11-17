TIRUCHY: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will urge the Centre to recognise the 1,000-year-old Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur as one of the Wonders of the World, its chairman Sanjay Kumar Jha said on Monday.

Speaking after visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jha described it as an extraordinary Indian creation, comparable to the Taj Mahal and perhaps even better. He marvelled at how such a magnificent structure was built over 1,000 years ago.

Earlier, the committee held meetings in Tiruchy on preserving Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage and preparations for the 2028 Mahamaham festival in Kumbakonam. Discussions covered inter-departmental coordination and wider public participation in heritage conservation.