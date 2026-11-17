CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has emerged as the country’s leading state in both patent applications and research publications, accounting for 25.5% of India’s patent filings and 20% of its scientific research output in 2024-25, according to the latest India Science and Technology (S&T) Scoreboard recently released by the NITI Aayog.

For the four-year period since 2021-22, Tamil Nadu has been leading the country in patent filing. The state recorded 16,048 patent applications during 2024-25, more than twice the 6,902 applications reported in 2021-22. In 2022-23, the number stood at 9,380 and the following year, the state recorded 11,193 applications, indicating a consistent rise in patenting activity. In 2024-25, Maharashtra filed the second-highest number of patent applications (8,567), followed by Karnataka (8,413), Uttar Pradesh (5,375), and Telangana (5,200).

The growth in patent filings has been accompanied by a strong performance in scientific research, which resulted in TN topping the list with 44,611 research publications in 2024-25. Uttar Pradesh followed with 29,298 publications, Maharashtra with 28,947, Karnataka with 27,970, and Delhi with 24,417.

Tamil Nadu’s research output has also registered an upward trend, increasing from 33,213 publications in 2021-22 to 37,452 in 2022-23. Although it marginally declined to 36,621 in 2023-24, the figure rose to 44,611 in 2024-25.