CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has emerged as the country’s leading state in both patent applications and research publications, accounting for 25.5% of India’s patent filings and 20% of its scientific research output in 2024-25, according to the latest India Science and Technology (S&T) Scoreboard recently released by the NITI Aayog.
For the four-year period since 2021-22, Tamil Nadu has been leading the country in patent filing. The state recorded 16,048 patent applications during 2024-25, more than twice the 6,902 applications reported in 2021-22. In 2022-23, the number stood at 9,380 and the following year, the state recorded 11,193 applications, indicating a consistent rise in patenting activity. In 2024-25, Maharashtra filed the second-highest number of patent applications (8,567), followed by Karnataka (8,413), Uttar Pradesh (5,375), and Telangana (5,200).
The growth in patent filings has been accompanied by a strong performance in scientific research, which resulted in TN topping the list with 44,611 research publications in 2024-25. Uttar Pradesh followed with 29,298 publications, Maharashtra with 28,947, Karnataka with 27,970, and Delhi with 24,417.
Tamil Nadu’s research output has also registered an upward trend, increasing from 33,213 publications in 2021-22 to 37,452 in 2022-23. Although it marginally declined to 36,621 in 2023-24, the figure rose to 44,611 in 2024-25.
Beyond the volume of publications, the scoreboard highlights improvements in research impact. Tamil Nadu’s Category Normalized Citation Impact (CNCI), which measures citation performance against the world average after accounting for differences in research fields, publication years and document types, reached 1.00 in 2024-25, matching the global average.
Of the state’s publications, 29.7% appeared in Q1 journals, while 9.9% were among the world’s top 10% most-cited publications. International collaboration accounted for 37% of the research output.
The India S&T Scoreboard uses Clarivate’s Derwent World Patents Index for patent analysis and Web of Science/InCites for publication data.
S Vincent, Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, said, “The findings underline Tamil Nadu’s growing research and innovation outputs. We are now focusing on translating academic research into commercially viable technologies and industrial applications.”