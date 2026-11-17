CHENNAI: The state government has enhanced the welfare benefits to dairy farmers under various categories, including accident-related death compensation. A government order (G.O.) to this effect was issued following amendments to the Restructured Peraringnar Anna Co-operative Milk Producers Welfare Fund Rules, 2010.

According to the GO, issued following an announcement made by Dairy Development Minister C Vijayalakshmi in the Assembly in September, the compensation payable to the families of members of village-level primary milk producers’ cooperative societies in the event of accidental death has been increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Similarly, the compensation for the loss of two limbs in an accident has been enhanced from Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. The financial assistance towards the marriage of dairy farmers’ daughters has also been increased from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

To implement the revised benefits, the monthly subscription deducted from milk suppliers has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 15, the G.O. stated. Currently, around 3.9 lakh dairy farmers supply approximately 36 lakh litres of milk daily.