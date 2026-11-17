COIMBATORE: The Special Court for POCSO cases on Monday postponed the pronouncement of its verdict in the sensational case involving the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur to November 27.

The incident occurred on May 21, when the girl from Kannampalayam near Sulur in Coimbatore district went missing while playing in front of her house. Based on a complaint, the Sulur police launched a search operation and later found her body in a coconut grove near Kannampalayam Lake.

A postmortem examination revealed that the girl had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

The police arrested two persons in connection with the crime - Karthik, a construction worker and neighbour of the girl, and his friend Mohan. During an attempt to arrest him, Karthik reportedly tried to escape by jumping from an apartment building, sustaining fractures to his right hand and leg.

The investigation revealed that Karthik had allegedly lured the girl with the promise of buying her chocolates from a shop before taking her away on his two-wheeler and committing the crime.

The police filed an 819-page charge sheet within 21 days of the incident. CCTV footage collected from the locality was also submitted as crucial evidence.

The trial was conducted before the Special Court for POCSO cases over the past six months. 68 witnesses were examined, and 221 documents were submitted as evidence.

With arguments from both sides completed, the court announced that the verdict would be pronounced on Monday. Accordingly, the two accused, Karthik and Mohan, were brought to the court under security.

However, Judge K Hariharan postponed the pronouncement of the verdict to November 27.