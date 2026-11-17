MADURAI/DHARMAPURI: Four days after the multi-crore gold heist at the Tata Tanishq showroom in Madurai, the prime accused, 25-year-old YouTuber S Nishanth, was arrested in Dharmapuri district early on Monday.

The Madurai police special team brought Nishanth to the SS Colony police station in the city around 8.50 pm on Monday from Dharmapuri.

Following his questioning, authorities successfully recovered the stolen jewellery from a hiding spot in the Vilacheri area. Nearly 6.4 kg of stolen jewellery was recovered from the spot, police sources said.

The breakthrough came after the driver of a private omnibus travelling from Bengaluru to Salem recognised Nishanth and secretly alerted the police.

After following the bus for 5 km, Adhiyamankottai police instructed the driver to pull over near a bakery along the Sesampatti bypass shortly after midnight.

Realising that he was surrounded, Nishanth attempted to jump through a window of the bus. However, he was quickly overpowered and apprehended by sub-inspector K Vignesh and head constable Murugan at around 1.30 am.

The Dharmapuri police subsequently alerted the Madurai special police team, which was stationed near Salem.

The team reached Adhiyamankottai police station and, after an initial inquiry, took Nishanth to Madurai around 3pm on Monday for further investigation.

Nearly 11 kg of jewellery, including 10kg of gold ornaments and one kg of diamond jewellery, were looted in the heist that came to light on November 12. Police said Nishanth had buried around 5 kg of the stolen jewellery in Madakulam kanmoi (tank) from where it was recovered on Saturday evening. Police had arrested Nishanth’s father V Suresh (53) and his girlfriend M Meenakshi (22) on Saturday.