SALEM: A teacher at a government higher secondary school near Attur was arrested by the Attur all-women police under the Pocso Act following complaints of inappropriate behaviour towards girl students on the school premises. The issue came to light after a complaint was lodged via the child protection helpline, bringing the teacher's alleged conduct to the attention of the District Child Protection Unit.

Following this, officials from the unit initiated an inquiry and visited the school to look into the allegations. As part of the investigation, they spoke to the girl students individually to understand the nature of the complaints and ascertain whether the teacher had behaved inappropriately towards them. Based on the inquiry, the officials reportedly found substance in the allegations and recommended further action.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the Attur all-women police, who registered a case under the Pocso Act and arrested the teacher. He was later produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, sources in the education department in Salem said that it had also been informed of the issue and had initiated a separate departmental inquiry.

Officials conducted an inquiry into the teacher's conduct and reportedly found that he had behaved inappropriately towards the students. Based on the findings, an order placing him under suspension is expected to be issued on Tuesday.