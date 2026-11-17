KALLAKURICHI: Three boys who went missing while fishing were found dead in a pond at Thottapadi village near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi on Sunday, a day after their disappearance.

Police said the deceased were identified as brothers: T Immanuel (11), T Shyam Abraham (9) and S Raja (14), all residents of the Chinnasalem area. The three boys had reportedly gone fishing at a pond in Thottapadi village on Saturday.

However, they did not return home until late evening, following which their parents lodged a complaint at the Chinnasalem police station. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation to trace the missing boys. Meanwhile, the bodies of all three were found in a small pond in the village.

On receiving information, personnel from the Chinnasalem Fire and Rescue Services and the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

They were subsequently sent to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.