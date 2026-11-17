TIRUPPUR: To expedite the task of removing seemai karuvelam trees in Tiruppur district, the district collector has ordered the constitution of taluk-wise assessment committees to survey and prepare evaluation reports on the presence of these trees in water bodies. A senior official of the district administration said that these committees will promptly survey the presence of the invasive plant species in each taluk and submit an assessment report for the auction process.

District Collector C Muthukumaran, in the recent order, also specified that the committees should include a deputy tahsildar, deputy Block Development Officer, assistant engineer from the water resources department, assistant engineer from the rural development department, and retired forest department officials.

A senior official of the district administration said, "The court has already given orders applicable across the entire state regarding the removal of seemai karuvelam. In Tiruppur district, these tasks are already being carried out by government departments. However, to expedite this, the collector has ordered the constitution of taluk-wise assessment committees. This is the first time in our district. These teams will survey these trees across each taluk, including water bodies, and will determine their total extent as well as their value in rupees."

"After receiving the reports of the committees, the relevant government departments can quickly conduct auctioning processes and carry out tree removal activities. These committees will be formed soon, and work will commence," the official added.

This step has been taken to prevent delays caused by a lack of sufficient manpower within the forest department to carry out the assessment of trees, sources said.

G Joseph, a retired forester of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), who has been recommended for inclusion in this committee, said, "The task for these committees is to promptly prepare the assessment reports in order to expedite the auction process. We will also present our experiences and suggestions here."