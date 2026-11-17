CHENNAI: The CPI-affiliated TN Farmers’ Association has urged the state government to extend the November 30 deadline for farmers to repay the remaining crop loan amount until the harvest season (January 2027), enabling them to avail the loan waiver benefit and interest subsidy.

In a statement, the association’s state general secretary P S Masilamani said many farmers were unable to repay the outstanding amount by the fixed deadline. Because they are not eligible for fresh loans until the existing dues are cleared, many have borrowed from private sources to continue cultivation. He said the issue had become a major concern among farmers across the state. Masilamani said the government should extend the deadline to ensure that farmers don’t lose the waiver benefit due to their inability to repay the due loan amount.

On the Mekedatu dam issue, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent when Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the dam would be built with the PM’s approval and no other permission was needed.

He said the remarks went against legal procedures and could affect relations between the two states. Questioning Karnataka’s efforts to seek approval from the SC and the Cauvery Water Management Authority, he urged the PM to clarify his stand. He also urged the state to lead an all-party delegation to meet the central leaders and oppose the project.