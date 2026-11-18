CHENNAI: As part of its efforts to increase calf production among dairy farmers supplying milk to Aavin, the state-owned cooperative milk producers federation has adopted 4,000 milch cows under the calf rearing scheme.

The initiative aims to reduce the age at which jersey crossbred cows attain reproductive maturity from 20-24 months to 15-16 months, and improve their reproductive efficiency, thereby boosting milk production. Under the scheme, Aavin will provide free cattle feed for 21 months and regular veterinary assistance to the selected cows.

Launched two months ago, the scheme’s beneficiaries have been identified across 25 district cooperative milk producers’ unions in the state. It is being implemented at Rs 10 crore under the Tamil Nadu Innovative Initiatives programme.

Currently, a Jersey cow gives birth to a maximum of five to seven calves during its reproductive lifespan. By reducing the time taken to attain maturity, the number of calves could be increased to nine or 10. “Artificial insemination will be carried out on the cows that attain reproductive maturity using sex-sorted semen, which ensures the birth of female calves,” a senior official told TNIE.

The milk yield of cows generally increases after their second or third calving compared to that of first-calf heifers. “By increasing the number of calves, farmers will have more cows that can contribute to milk production over a longer period of their reproductive lifespan,” the official said.