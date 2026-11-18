CHENNAI: Bodhan AI, a centre of excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education incubated at IIT Madras, has partnered with educational organisations across the country to train over one million school teachers in AI literacy and classroom applications over the next 12 to 18 months.

The programme aims to help teachers use AI to improve teaching, assessment and student engagement, while cutting time spent on repetitive academic and administrative work. Learning Links Foundation and Vidya Shakti will support the nationwide rollout while the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) will lead implementation in Andhra Pradesh. Vidya Shakti has already trained around 4,000 teachers from 1,500 schools in AI literacy across six states, including TN and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Teachers who underwent the training reported saving at least 30 minutes a day on repetitive tasks through AI tutor assistant, which can translate educational content, prepare differentiated lesson plans, evaluate handwritten answer scripts and align materials with the National Curriculum Framework.

The training will follow a train-the-trainer model. Master trainers will prepare lead teachers at the state and district levels. The curriculum covers AI literacy, responsible use, classroom applications and concerns like inaccurate AI output, bias, data privacy and human oversight.