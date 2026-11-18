CHENNAI: CPM on Tuesday urged the centre and state to release the full funds due to local bodies and ensure that the Greater Chennai Corporation has enough money to carry out its work. Speaking to reporters ahead of a protest in the city, senior CPM leader U Vasuki said local bodies drew their powers from the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments but could not function effectively without adequate funds.

She said the 16th Finance Commission had recommended a basic grant of Rs 20,054 crore for the state’s urban local bodies over five years, and urged the centre to release the full allocation due for this year. While the state government had allocated funds for local bodies in its Budget, the entire amount had not reached them, she said.

In Chennai, she pointed out, the Rs 121 crore allocated for road repairs would cover only around 160 km, while the city has nearly 5,500 km of roads. She urged the TVK government to follow the Kerala model of empowering local bodies and ensure elected representatives got adequate funds. Vasuki further urged the Chennai Corporation to adopt environment-friendly waste management methods instead of operating the Kodungaiyur waste-to-energy plant, and warned against attempts to create religious divisions.